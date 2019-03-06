

CTV Windsor





The OPP say DNA has helped solve a crime spree in Lakeshore.

Provincial Police responded to an alarm call on Dec. 12, 2018 at a business in the 7200 block of Essex County Road 42.

Officers found the business had been forcibly entered and an ATM had been stolen from within the building and four motor vehicles stolen from the compound.

Two of the vehicles were recovered close by and the others were recovered in the City of Windsor within a few days of the incident.

The scene was processed by the OPP's Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and DNA evidence was collected.

Police say a DNA match was found and a suspect was identified and arrested.

Scott Kimball, 38, of Windsor remains in custody charged with break, enter and commit an indictable offence, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Police say the investigation involved a collaboration of several resources including Windsor police and the Centre of Forensic Sciences.