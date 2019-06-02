

CTV Windsor





The names of 150 veterans and 75 comrades lost in the last year were read at an annual memorial ceremony in Windsor at the downtown cenotaph Sunday.

After each name was read aloud, there was a chorus of, "We will remember them."

Living veterans and service members vowed to never forget those that came before them.

It was also noted that the fight may have shifted from traditional war to a less easily identified enemy tied to terrorism, but that the cost of freedom will always remain high.

Chair of the Windsor Veterans Memorial Services Committee Paul Lauzon says the service is a point of pride.

"Freedom's not free and when you look around and you see a lot of our old veterans still here. (It's) the importance and how difficult it is for them to get here and yet they stand proud of Canada and all their fellow comrades," he says.