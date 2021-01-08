WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have deemed a house fire as suspicious and have launched an arson investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a fire at a residence in the 1400 block of Lillian Avenue on Thursday around 7:45 a.m.

Emergency Services personnel attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

There were no reports of injuries and no significant damage to the residence.

Through investigation a white man wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweater and blue jeans was identified. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored four-door sedan. The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Parent Avenue from Shepherd Street East.

Residents and businesses in the area with surveillance cameras are encouraged to check the footage around the time of the incident for any possible evidence.

The Arson Unit is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.