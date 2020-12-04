WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students at W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School are heading back to class after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the school will return to its regular daily schedule on Monday, Dec. 7.

“We continue to work with our partners at the health unit to ensure that our students and staff will be returning to a safe and healthy learning environment on Monday,” said WECDSB spokesperson Stephen Fields.

There were seven confirmed cases at the school.

The board said before welcoming students and staff back to the school they have:

Conducted a comprehensive review of all our safety measures in consultation with the health unit and the Ontario Ministry of Labour

Completed a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the entire school

Established a plan to actively screen all students and staff before they return to school on Monday.

WECDSB has already communicated this information to students and staff at the school and have assured them that they will continue to work with partners to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in their schools.