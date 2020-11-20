Advertisement
WJ Langlois Catholic Elementary School closes due to COVID-19 outbreak
W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The entire school community at WJ Langlois Catholic Elementary School in Windsor is now being sent home.
Originally there were two confirmed COVID-19 cases in a classroom and the cohort was dismissed, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are now four confirmed cases in the school.
The outbreak has forced a full school closure.
The entire school is considered "high risk" and officials are directing staff and students to isolate for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.
“It is essential for students and staff of W J Langlois to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms every day. If you have any symptoms, go get tested,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU.