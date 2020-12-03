WINDSOR, ONT. -- Many Windsor-Essex schools have reported COVID-19 cases in students and staff members since reopening in September.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has outlined specific protocol for school cases and outbreaks.

According to WECHU, a school outbreak will be declared if there are two or more cases of COVID-19 with an epidemiological link.

As of Dec. 3, there have been three school outbreaks in the region and dozens of cases in both high school and elementary schools. School boards are required to post the confirmed cases on their websites.

Here is an interactive map of school COVID-19 cases in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School board: