Suspects arrested after bunkhouse break-ins

    Two suspects have been arrested after a series of reported break and enters at bunkhouses in Leamington.

    The individuals have been arrested and charged related to break-ins reported on Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

    Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle on Erie Street North in Leamington on Monday at approximately 9:55 p.m.

    Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Investigators located items including personal identification and credit cards.

    A 35-year-old Leamington man has been charged with:

    • Use of Credit Card (Nine counts)
    • Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence (Two Counts)
    • Disguise with Intent (Three Counts)
    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada
    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada
    • Possession of an identity document

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

    A 43-year-old Leamington man has been charged with:

    • Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence
    • Possession of an identity document
    • Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

    If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are being asked to contact the Leamington OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

