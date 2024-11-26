Suspects arrested after bunkhouse break-ins

Two suspects have been arrested after a series of reported break and enters at bunkhouses in Leamington.

The individuals have been arrested and charged related to break-ins reported on Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle on Erie Street North in Leamington on Monday at approximately 9:55 p.m.

Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested. Investigators located items including personal identification and credit cards.

A 35-year-old Leamington man has been charged with:

Use of Credit Card (Nine counts)

Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence (Two Counts)

Disguise with Intent (Three Counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 - in Canada

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

Possession of an identity document

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

A 43-year-old Leamington man has been charged with:

Break, Enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence

Possession of an identity document

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

If anyone has any information regarding these incidents, they are being asked to contact the Leamington OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.