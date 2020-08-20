WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Mayor of Tecumseh has been chosen to sit on the Board of Directors of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

Gary McNamara continues on the Board of Directors, County Caucus. As a member, he will help to set policy for the association and serve as a “key municipal leader” in Ontario.

“AMO benefits from membership from across the Province, and a Board that reflects the diversity of Ontario’s municipal governments,” said newly elected AMO President Graydon Smith in a news release. “To that end, I am pleased to have Gary McNamara on the 2020-2022 Board team.”

McNamara has previously served as AMO president in 2011 to 2012, and again from 2014 to 2016.

The organization’s Memorandum of Understanding with the province gives it the opportunity to provide input on decisions impacting municipal governments, the release states. AMO staff works on policy files ranging from safe roads to public health, among others.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald was also elected to the Board’s small urban caucus for her second term at this year’s annual AMO conference.

The AMO held its meeting this year from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, due to COVID-19 the meetings were delivered online for the first time. The AMO conference marked the largest gathering of government leaders since the pandemic.