WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington’s mayor has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

Hilda MacDonald was notified of the election results during the first-ever virtual AMO Conference being held this week.

“I am very honoured to have the opportunity to represent Leamington at this table,” said MacDonald in a news release. “I will continue to be a strong voice on issues that matter to municipalities across Ontario, and I’m proud to advocate for Ontario and Leamington residents.”

This will be MacDonald’s second term after being appointed to the Board of Directors – Small Urban Caucus in April of 2019.

MacDonald is expected to continue to have the opportunity to bring Leamington’s unique voice and interests to the table, as well as contribute to AMO's commitment to advance the mutual interests of Ontario municipalities.

The Board of Directors is AMO’s governing body, and sets AMO’s direction and adopts its policies and priorities. As a corporate body, it ensures adherence to legal requirements, as set out in the foundation charter and in the law. The term is two years.