Man wanted in connection with serious aggravated assault investigation

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries following an aggravated assault and robbery.

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 34-year-old man following an investigation.

On Thursday just after 9 a.m., police were called to the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East. A man was found in an alley with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is still in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Windsor Police Service said the victim was severely assaulted by another man after the pair left a nearby establishment around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance footage allegedly showed a suspect hitting the victim multiple times in the head.

Police are now looking for Charles Leighton Taylor Pinnace, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and robbery with violence.

He is described as a black man, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

The WPS said he should be considered dangerous and not approached directly. If you see Pinnace, police said to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on the man’s location is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 519-258-8477.