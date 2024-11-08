Talks break down at bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging

Negotiations have broken down at the bargaining table for Clear Medical Imaging.

Talks were underway between Clear Medical Imaging and Unifor Local 2458 before they ended on Friday. An Ontario Labour Relations Board conciliation officer was also present, at the request of Unifor.

“Today’s abrupt walkout by Clear Medical is deeply disappointing to our members who have made it clear that they will not return to work until they receive a fair deal,” said Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president.

“Our members came ready to negotiate and won’t back down until they get the first collective agreement they deserve.”

According to a news release from Unifor, the union reached an agreement previously with Clear Medical Imaging on two paid 15-minute breaks. The employer countered with a minor wage increase, dependent on the paid breaks being taken away entirely.

“Clear Medical Imaging’s proposals make it clear they aren’t prioritizing the needs of their workforce or the communities we serve,” said Unifor Local 2458 President Ken Durocher.

“Our members want to return to work, but they deserve an agreement that respects their dedication to patient care.”

Wages, benefits, overtime and the union disagreeing with the employer’s plan to expand outsourcing to an overseas call centre are among the issues between the two sides. Unifor said the outsourcing is at the expense of local jobs.

A total of 130 members at Clear Medical Imaging in Windsor, Chatham, Tecumseh, LaSalle and Essex are under representation of Unifor Local 2458.

Clear Medical Imaging CEO Michael Reinkober issued a statement to CTV News on Friday.

“Clear Medical Imaging is disappointed that we did not achieve an agreement in bargaining today that would end the strike. We came to the table with compensation increases and were prepared to work hard to achieve an agreement. Unfortunately, Unifor walked away from the table before a deal could be reached. We remain available to meet to resolve the strike.”