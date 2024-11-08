‘I couldn’t stop it’: Tilbury man agrees to testify against co-accused in local murder

A Tilbury man has agreed to testify against his co-accused in a local murder trial.

Darin Noland, 62, was sentenced Friday for accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Henry Neudorf, 55, killed in January 2024.

During a sentencing hearing, the prosecution told the court Noland was released from jail in August after voluntarily agreeing to provide a “detailed account of the events that surround Mr. Neudorf’s death.”

“He will be a crucial crown witness at trial,” Assistant Crown Attorney Meredith Gardiner told Justice Brian Dube in a Chatham courtroom.

Gardiner said Noland provided “important evidence” of how Neudorf’s’ body was disposed of and the alleged roles each of the co-accused played in his death.

“That renders this case unique for the purposes of sentencing,” she said.

The crown and defence presented a “joint submission” for sentencing of time already served in pre-trial custody with two years probation.

Defence lawyer Robert Dipietro Sr. expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Neudorf in court Friday.

“I’m sure the family will want to ensure that justice is being done in respect to their loved one,” said Dipietro.

He told the judge Noland has no criminal record and has worked in the trucking industry for 40 years.

“He became involved with one of the co-accused, who’s an ‘on and off’ again relationship for 23 years (and) that’s how he got sort of drawn into this particular matter,” Dipietro said.

“His evidence will be an integral part of the prosecution in this case.”

In a brief summary of the case, Justice Dube said Noland assisted with disposing of Neudorf’s body.

Justice Dube noted it is “relatively rare” for a co-accused to offer evidence to give the crown “greater tools” to prosecute the case.

“The accused has provided all of us with information we would never know. He has a right to remain silent,” said Justice Dube.

“It makes the chances of justice in the future happen.”

Noland apologizes to family

“I am very sorry for what happened to him. I’m just sorry to the family. I really am,” Noland said, when given a chance to address the court before sentencing.

“I can’t even understand how they have to start to deal with this.”

Noland made references to the actions of two co-accused, but CTV News is declining to report the details as their matters are still before the court.

“I do have remorse. He never did anything to me. I just couldn’t get out of the situation I ended up dumped into,” Noland told the court. “I couldn’t stop it.”

“The truth is too horrific”

Several members of Neudorf’s family read victim impact statements during Friday’s hearing.

“The real monsters are not the made-up ones we see in cartoons and movies, but other humans that we really need to look out for and protect ourselves from,” one of Neudorf’s children told the court.

“He was dumped on the side of a dirt road like he was nothing more than trash, worthy of so much more,” Neudorf’s’ sister said.

Another spoke directly to the judge.

“Your Honour, please do all that you can to show the value of my brothers’ life.”

David Trealout and Kimberly Price have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to Neudorf’s murder.