'Very disheartened': $26,000 tool theft major setback for Tecumseh business

Essex County OPP and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the search for suspects after $26,000 in tools were stolen from a Tecumseh business.

Police responded a report of a break and enter and theft at Beyond the Box on North Talbot Road on Oct. 7.

“What we know at this time is that on the 6th of October, 20 hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., two individuals attended this business in a blue Mazda CX five. They gained entry to the business and subsequently removed over $26,000 worth of power tools, mostly of the DeWalt brand,” said Const. Troy Roberts with Crime Stoppers.

Police said they are still looking for two suspects.

“At this time we do have videos, close circuit television, video of them, but, nothing more than it was a blue Mazda CX five hatchback,” said Roberts.

Video released to CTV News shows the suspects pulling up to the business.

‘One of them is getting out, entering the business, the other opening the hatchback. And then the two proceed to load the hatchback full of the tools that were stolen,” said Roberts.

Owner Joe Lucier said he was very discouraged to learn to many tools were taken. .

“I felt very disheartened,” said Lucier. “All the hard work that we've done in the last three and a half years. I've walked out the door. There's no two ways about it. It's just very sad, that, people take advantage of businesses like this.”

He said it has had a major impact on his business.

“We had, setback, some of our jobs, and I'm without tools. We can't do anything. We can't, you know, as some of the things that we have on, on the trailer here, gazebo sheds,” said Lucier.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere at anytime in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.