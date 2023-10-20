The trail of Nathaniel Veltman will not proceed on Friday due to illness.

Justice Renee Pomerance released the jury saying, "We cannot proceed today. Our hope is we will be able to proceed Monday morning."

Two jurors are reported ill.

Veltman, 22, has already admitted to the jury he drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family in June 2021 in London, Ont.

He has also pleaded not guilty to all charges including terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

Court is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Monday.