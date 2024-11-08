Security cameras cause concern and possible eviction at Caldwell First Nation

Several residents of Caldwell First Nation fear they are facing eviction after installing security cameras on their homes.

Some of the residents were among the first to move back onto their ancestral lands last summer, but now say they worry they'll be forced to leave if the cameras they put up aren't soon taken down.

"It's been horrible," stated Maryanne Kenney, who installed a doorbell camera and mounted security camera outside her new net-zero unit.

"We all moved home. This is what it was supposed to be. We were all coming home and I can tell you this much. In my opinion, this does not feel like home," Kenney said.

According to Kenney, everything inside the home is still ideal, but felt the need to install security cameras after several altercations with neighbours.

"I would like to feel safe," Kenney explained. "When we put the cameras up, we felt safer. But now we're being told that it's all going to get taken away from us."

Kenney said shortly after others began installing similar cameras, Caldwell housing officials issued notices to remove them, citing neighbourhood privacy concerns, and structural damage to the exterior of the units.

Veteran and former Caldwell councillor Douglas Heil said a second notice was received last Friday saying the cameras had to be removed, with repairs to be made within 15 days or face eviction.

Heil said he and his family also installed doorbell security cameras, while waiting to officially move into the unit.

"Sending out notices like this without consultation is a slap in the face to us who moved home," said Heil.

Heil said there are several others facing eviction threats, while trusting outdoor security cameras provide peace of mind.

He continued, "This was supposed to be so much happiness, you know? And what have we got?"

Mean time, several neighbours nearby are opposed to the cameras, saying they're an invasion of privacy.

"When non-natives started putting up cameras all over the reserve. No, that should have been a native person doing it. Not non-native," said Jim Welch, who told CTV News he was the first person to return to the new Caldwell Reserve.

Welch said there's concern the outdoor security cameras are pointed at other people's homes

"You go outside, you can't say nothing," he said.

Mike Skinner agreed and said "People don't want to come visit us because they're being recorded, like people in other cities are watching us, like these are live feeds."

Theresa Lewis echoed the opposition to the security cameras saying she felt more unsafe since they were installed.

"I could understand if we lived in a normal neighborhood because before I moved here, I did have cameras, but my cameras aren't up here. I never felt a need for them."

CTV News reached out to Caldwell First Nation for comment or interview but have not received a response as of news time.

Kenney said she hopes consultation can allow the cameras to stay, "I just want to feel safe in my own home, in my own yard. That's all I want."