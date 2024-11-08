St. Clair College hosting two national championships

Super Saturday is around the corner at St. Clair College and at least one runner can’t wait.

“It's our home course. I definitely want to come out and perform,” said Carter Free.

The college is hosting the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association's cross county national championships at Malden Park on Saturday.

“Today, when you see it all set up, teams start arriving in it and they realize this is the Canadian Championships,” said St. Clair head coach Paul Boots. “They got the tents. They got all the all the stuff at the finish line and all the shoots and it's like, okay, here we go.”

Free is ready to go. The 24-year-old won a silver medal with the Saints in 2019 before entering the real world. Five years later, he returned.

“It's hard to get back on the bike, I'll say that. Yeah, I was definitely hurting a bit getting back into shape,” said Free.

With a few weeks under his belt the pain isn’t as intense. Free hopes to relive his glory days this weekend. “I definitely want to show up in front of the home crowd.”

So does Victoria Horrobin.

“Having hometown advantage is huge and knowing that so many people are coming out to support are behind you, then it's really nice and it's super motivating and encouraging,” said Horrobin.

Canadian Bowl

On campus, the football team is hosting the Canadian Bowl at Acumen Stadium.

“Not many guys get the redemption shot that we have right now,” Noted third year defensive back Nick Mahlman who was part of the team in 2022 when Okanagan beat St. Clair in the CJFL semi-final at Acumen Stadium before winning the national title. “This is our chance to really do what we couldn't do the first time around and I don't know if you can tell but everyone's ecstatic. This is like, we’re here for it.”

The Saints have put in the work on the field and also watched a lot of video of their opponent. 3rd year defensive back Billy Patterson Jr. feels the team is ready for their shot at redemption.

“We didn't perform as we wanted to, but I believe this year with the team we have structured, practice, the work we put in, we should be able to handle these guys. I believe we should put up a good fight.”

Both teams enter the game undefeated with St Clair at 10-0 and Okanagan 13-0.

“We have a young group to, very mature and have, come together as a team,” said Okanagan head coach Travis Miller. “They've matured really well over the course of the season. We’re very fortunate to be in this position.”

Saints head coach Mike Lachance has watched the Sun from afar this season.

“I have much respect for their coaching staff. Travis Miller does a great job with that group and it’s a storied franchise as we are so it’s gonna be a fun one.”

Game time at Acumen Stadium is 7 p.m. Cross Country begins at noon at the west entrance of Malden Park with the women followed by the men at 1 p.m.