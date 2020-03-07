WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 21.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police closed County Road 34 between County Road 21 and County Road 37 for close to 14 hours.

Police say more information will be released once it’s available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call OPP.