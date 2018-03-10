

CTV Windsor





ZF-TRW workers remain on the picket line Saturday.

Unifor Local 444 leaders were speaking to striking workers on the line.

ZF-TRW is a feeder plant for the Windsor Assembly plant.

The strike has forced the Windsor plant to cancel its production Saturday, affecting 6,000 employees there.

It’s unknown if Sunday's operation will be affected.

Close to 300 ZF-TRW employees went on strike after 62 per cent of workers turned down a tentative agreement struck by Unifor Local 444 and the company.

The tentative agreement included a $2 per hour wage increase over the life of the contract, plus a 75-cent increase immediately and 25-cent increase in pay every six months. It also included improvements to the pension plan.

There is no indication when the parties will return to the bargaining table

.