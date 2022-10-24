Results: Here are the mayors of Essex County elected in the municipal election

Here’s a look at who will be mayor in the eight municipalities in Essex County after the 2022 municipal election, according to unofficial results.

AMHERSTBURG

Michael Prue has been declared as the mayor of Amherstburg.

Michael Prue is shown in this undated photo. (Michael Prue/Facebook)

Amherstburg mayor results in the municipal election 2022.

ESSEX

Sherry Bondy has been elected as mayor of Essex.

Sherry Bondy, the mayor-elect in Essex, Ont., shakes hands with Rob Shepley, the new deputy mayor-elect in the municipality on Oct. 24, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Essex municipal election results 2022.

KINGSVILLE

Dennis Rogers has been elected Kingsville’s new mayor in the 2022 municipal election.

Dennis Rogers. (Dennis Rogers/Facebook)

Kingsville results for the municipal election 2022.

LAKESHORE Tracey Bailey. (Tracey Bailey/.Facebook) Lakeshore results in the municipal election 2022.

LASALLE

Crystal Meloche - acclaimed LaSalle councillor Crystal Meloche had her motion approved by council to ban plastic straws from the Vollmer complex. ( Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor )

LEAMINGTON

Hilda MacDonald was re-elected as mayor of Leamington.

Hilda MacDonald Leamington municipal election results

PELEE ISLAND

Cathy Miller was declared as Pelee Island's new mayor.

Cathy Miller. (Cathy Miller/ AM800 News)

TECUMSEH