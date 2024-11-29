50 wetland plants planted at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area to restore barrier beach

A project looking to restore the Hillman Marsh barrier beach began this week as 50 wetland plants were planted at the conservation area.

The restoration effort was done in partnership between Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) and Nature Fresh Farms.

“The wetland restoration works will help with wave dissipation effects,” said Tim Byrne, CAO of ERCA.

“Adding these native wetland plants will help stabilize the shoreline while improving the habitat of the wetland.”

Around 600 square metres have seen various wetland species planted, such as cattail, blue flag iris, fox sedge, joe pye reed and more.

Two more hectares will see wetland shrubs planted. $12,500 of the plants were donated by Nature Fresh Farms.

“Today, as we plant together, we’re contributing to a healthier, more resilient future for our community and the wildlife that depends on this marsh,” said Matt Quiring, senior vice president of sales and marketing with Nature Fresh Farms.

In the end, the Hillman Marsh Restoration Project will create a high-crested barrier to protect the marsh, allowing for habitat restoration and vegetation re-establishment. It will help the marsh protect itself against wave action, storms, erosion and climate change extremes.