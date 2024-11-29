Bright Lights Windsor kicks off with official tree lighting

Bright Lights Windsor is back with the official tree lighting on Friday night.

The holiday display returns to Jackson Park from Nov. 29 to Jan. 7. The festivities kick off with the ceremonial lighting of the 64-foot tree in the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, AM800’s Dan MacDonald and Meg Roberts, and special guests will be there to illuminate the giant tree and the millions of lights throughout the park.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 6:30 p.m.