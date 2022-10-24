Sherry Bondy elected as mayor of Essex

After a long delay in results due to a surge at the polls in Colchester and Essex Centre, three-term councillor Sherry Bondy has been elected mayor of the Town of Essex.

“This is a huge victory for the municipality of Essex but also a huge victory for Essex County,” Bondy told a room of supports at Billy’s Taphouse in Essex.

Bondy won by more than 500 votes over her challenger and long-time deputy mayor Richard Meloche, who was gathered with supporters down the street at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Bondy ultimately garnered 54.2 per cent of the vote.

The results poured in all at once, around 10:45 p.m., leaving both mayoral candidates biting their nails long into the evening.

Essex municipal election results 2022.

Bondy’s election party headquarters erupted with jubilation as the mayor-elect hugged supporters.

“I think it's hard work, right? The moral of the story is you work hard,” said Bondy. “You don't give up, persevere and you know, just making sure that people are engaged.”

Bondy says job one is getting acquainted with Town Hall and then the work begins.

“I've been working but I need a bigger toolbox and tonight It's proof that I do need that bigger toolbox and that people are ready for more public consultation,” she said. “You know, they want development but we also right now, we want to make sure we're doing smart development.

With the victory, Bondy becomes the second female mayor in Essex history.

COUNCIL RESULTS: