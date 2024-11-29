Windsor man charged in child pornography investigation

A Windsor man has been charged following a child pornography investigation.

On Nov. 18, the investigation was launched by the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit after they obtained information about a local man allegedly in possession of child pornography.

The man was found and arrested on Wednesday.

David Young-Langlais, 40, is charged with two counts of possessing childhood pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

The Windsor police is asking anyone with information in connection to this investigation to contact them at 519-255-6700 extension 4896 or extension 4000 if it’s after hours.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 519-258-8477.