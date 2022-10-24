Tecumseh keeps Gary McNamara as mayor

Tecumseh residents will have the same mayor after the municipal election on Monday.

Gary McNamara has been acclaimed as mayor for the second term in a row.

McNamara was first elected to Tecumseh Council in 1991. He was elected deputy mayor in 1998. He was elected to his first of five mayoral terms in 2003. He was re-elected in 2006, acclaimed in 2010, elected in 2014 and acclaimed again in 2018.

McNamara was also elected as Essex County Warden on Dec. 12, 2018.

Some other members of Tecumseh council have also been acclaimed - deputy mayor Joe Bachetti and Ward 4 councillor Brian Houston.

The Town of Tecumseh conducted municipal and school board elections using the internet and telephone voting methods. Voting began on Oct. 14 until Election Day at 8 p.m. online at tecumsehvotes.ca or the telephone number provided in a voter information letter.