Dennis Rogers declared mayor of Kingsville

CTV News has declared candidate Dennis Rogers to be elected Kingsville’s new mayor in the 2022 municipal election.

Here are the latest results.

Rogers took the vacant seat, defeating former councillor Laura Lucier and local lawyer and former deputy mayor Tamara Stomp.

Rogers is the town’s first new mayor in 19 years. Nelson Santos held the positon for five terms before announcing in June he would be stepping away from the mayor’s office.

Some of the issues candidates addressed while campaigning included housing affordability and availability in the town.

This is a developing story. More coming.