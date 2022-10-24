Michael Prue declared mayor of Amherstburg

CTV News has declared candidate Michael Prue to be elected Amherstburg’s new mayor in the 2022 municipal election.

Here are the latest results.

Amherstburg mayor results in the municipal election 2022.

Prue defeated John Laframboise, Bob Rozankovic, and Frank Cerasa.

Prue is the town’s first new mayor in eight years. After two terms in office, outgoing mayor Aldo DiCarlo announced in April he would not be seeking re-election.

A hot button issue for candidates running in Amherstburg was town administration. In 2021, A hot button issue for candidates running in Amherstburg was town administration. In 2021, the town let three high-ranking members of administration go, citing personal reasons.

Some other issues candidates addressed on the campaign trail included the town’s budget, transit and tourism.

Deputy Mayor:

Nancy ATKINSON. . . . . . . . . 1,706

Chris GIBB . . . . . . . . . . 2,766

Gregory MOORE . . . . . . . . . 670

Dennis SANSON . . . . . . . . . 841

Joe SHAW. . . . . . . . . . . 1,110

Office of councillor: