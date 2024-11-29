Vehicle flips over in collision, driver charged: WPS

The Windsor Police Service has charged a woman following a collision in west Windsor.

On Thursday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane.

When they arrived, officers said there was a vehicle flipped over onto its roof.

An investigation revealed a sedan hit a parked vehicle, causing the driver’s vehicle to flip, according to WPS.

The driver failed an approved screening device test and police said she refused later tests.

A 55-year-old woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.

No injuries were sustained in the collision.