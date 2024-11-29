WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Vehicle flips over in collision, driver charged: WPS

    Windsor Police
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service has charged a woman following a collision in west Windsor.

    On Thursday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision at Prince Road and Barrymore Lane.

    When they arrived, officers said there was a vehicle flipped over onto its roof.

    An investigation revealed a sedan hit a parked vehicle, causing the driver’s vehicle to flip, according to WPS.

    The driver failed an approved screening device test and police said she refused later tests.

    A 55-year-old woman has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to provide a breath sample.

    No injuries were sustained in the collision.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News