Lakeshore announces new CAO

The Municipality of Lakeshore will have a new Chief Administrative Officer in the new year.

Council announced Tyson Cragg as the new CAO beginning Jan. 14, 2025.

The municipality said this appointment follows an extensive selection process led by a local executive recruitment firm, Logic Executive Search and Workplace Solutions.

Since 2020, Tyson has served as executive director of Transit Windsor for the City of Windsor.

In his former role, Tyson had overall responsibility for the regional public transportation system in Windsor and Essex County. Prior to his leadership role with the City of Windsor, Tyson served as the Manager of Operations at the City of London (London Transit Commission), as well as holding various leadership positions in the private sector.

“I am honoured to serve the residents of Lakeshore in my new role as Chief Administrative Officer. Lakeshore is a dynamic municipality with a bright future, and I am delighted to be working alongside Council and the talented members of Team Lakeshore to continue to enrich the lives of residents and build communities that we can be proud of,” said Cragg.

Mayor Tracey Bailey said they are confident that Tyson will play a pivotal role in moving Lakeshore forward.

“We have seen a significant amount of change during this term of council as well as the adoption of two master plans that are critical to the future of Lakeshore. Tyson's vision and leadership align perfectly with our strategic goals and the work that lies ahead,” said Bailey.

“I would also like to extend a sincere thank you, from Council and our residents, for the work of our Interim CAO, Justin Rousseau. Justin provided steady leadership to our team throughout this period, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our organization as Chief Financial Officer.”