WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Injury reported at NextStar Energy plant work site

    NextStar Energy exterior in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis) NextStar Energy exterior in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Stellantis)
    Share

    The Ministry of Labour is investigating after an injury at the construction site of the NextStar Energy battery plant.

    On Nov. 26, the ministry was notified of an incident where a worker was hurt after a steel beam fell on their foot — the worker is employed by FM Sylvan Canada Ltd.

    A ministry inspector attended the site, met with representatives from the employer and worker groups, and initiated an investigation.

    No orders or requirements have been issued at this time — the investigation is ongoing. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News