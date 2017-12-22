

CTV Windsor





Residential development charges are being eliminated in Harrow.

Essex town council this week officially amended the Development Charges By-law to provide a 100 per cent discount on the $9,600 development charge for a home in Harrow Centre.

The change is designed to spur residential development and increase the number of homes available for sale.

“Council recognizes that more needs to be done to entice homebuilders and developers to build residential units in Harrow to meet the demand,” said Chief Administrative Officer Donna Hunter.

Prior to passing the amendment, Council hosted a special meeting to garner feedback from residents and home builders.

The by-law comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018 and the discount will be in place until Aug. 25, 2019.

Development charges are fees paid by homebuilders to help finance new infrastructure and services associated with new development. These charges are collected when a building permit is issued for construction of a new home.