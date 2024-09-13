First look: All-electric Dodge Chargers coming off line at Windsor Assembly Plant

Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly Plant has given a first look at the new all-electric Dodge Chargers coming off the line. It is preparing for the upcoming Dodge Charger Daytona production launch.

The vehicles were displayed in a video released by Stellantis on Friday, showcasing all that goes into manufacturing the car.

“This plant is known in North America for repeatability in quality for everything that we build,” said David Bellaire, plant manager.

Windsor Assembly Plant employees attaching the bumper to a Dodge Charger. (Source: Windsor Assembly Plant)

“It’s exciting that we’re now building another product that was awarded to us in this plant. The Dodge Charger is a pretty unique vehicle, it’s all electric. It’s kind of neat that you go in this plant and you see mini vans going by and sports cars on the exact same assembly line.”

A brand new Dodge Charger at the Windsor Assembly Plant. (Source: Windsor Assembly Plant)

The Windsor Assembly Plant is Windsor’s biggest employer with more than 4,200 workers.