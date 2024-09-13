Three suspects wanted in connection to $20,000 fraud investigation

The Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects linked to an almost $20,000 fraud investigation.

Between July 23 and July 29, police said four suspects allegedly executed 13 fraudulent transactions using a debit card belonging to a person who is deceased.

The transactions included cash withdrawals, purchases and fraudulent cheque deposits, according to Windsor police. The total amount is $19,125.

On Sept. 10, A 47-year-old man was arrested. He is facing charges for fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence and using a forged document.

Three outstanding suspects, 40-year-old Cynthia McCauley, 31-year-old Sarah Arcand and 43-year-old Christopher James Johnson are all wanted on similar charges.

McCauley is described as a white woman who is about five feet two inches tall. She has a slender build, shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Arcand is described as a white woman, around five feet seven inches, a medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a white man, around five feet ten inches tall with a medium build, balding brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4330.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.