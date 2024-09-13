WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Three suspects wanted in connection to $20,000 fraud investigation

    Three wanted suspects. (Source: Windsor police) Three wanted suspects. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    The Windsor police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects linked to an almost $20,000 fraud investigation.

    Between July 23 and July 29, police said four suspects allegedly executed 13 fraudulent transactions using a debit card belonging to a person who is deceased.

    The transactions included cash withdrawals, purchases and fraudulent cheque deposits, according to Windsor police. The total amount is $19,125.

    On Sept. 10, A 47-year-old man was arrested. He is facing charges for fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence and using a forged document.

    Three outstanding suspects, 40-year-old Cynthia McCauley, 31-year-old Sarah Arcand and 43-year-old Christopher James Johnson are all wanted on similar charges.

    McCauley is described as a white woman who is about five feet two inches tall. She has a slender build, shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

    Arcand is described as a white woman, around five feet seven inches, a medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

    Johnson is a white man, around five feet ten inches tall with a medium build, balding brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4330.

    You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Three-way race expected in Montreal byelection

    Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News