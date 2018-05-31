

A 17-year-old LaSalle teen has been found not guilty in a careless driving case that killed his friend.

Nick Dyer, 16, was seriously injured on Feb. 13, 2017. He was pulled from a burning car by his friend and driver, but the LaSalle teen died a month later in hospital.

The teen driver was charged with careless driving.

Justice Salma Jafar said in court Thursday there a consensus between all occupants in the vehicle that the accused was driving responsibly at the time of the accident and during the trial there was no attempt to exaggerate or mislead.

The defence argued a tire blew on the car moments before the accident. However, court heard police did not conduct an investigation to determine if it was a mechanical problem that caused the teen to suddenly veer left and strike a culvert before landing and bursting into flames.