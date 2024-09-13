School traffic blitz leads to charges

LaSalle Police Service conducted a traffic blitz to help remind drivers to keep roads safe during peak school hours.

The initiative targeted infractions involving school buses and areas near schools on Monday.

Four tickets and 19 cautions were issued including Fail to Stop for School Bus, Drive with Hand Held Communication Device, and Speeding.

If you have specific traffic concerns in LaSalle, you can use the online reporting tool or contact the Communications Center at 519-969-5210.