LaSalle police are cracking down on traffic offences and the number of charges is increasing dramatically each month.

Police had been receiving an increased number of complaints of speeding and aggressive driving in the town.

Officers embarked on a campaign to address the matter directly through targeted enforcement and directed patrols.

As a result the number of traffic stops, charges, and warnings increased exponentially each month.

Traffic related charges laid per month since campaign began:

-March: 48

-April: 85

-May: 96

-June: 130

Police say the number of warnings have increased as well.

Despite this, police say they are still receiving driving complaints and it continues to be a safety issue as well as a local priority.