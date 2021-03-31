Advertisement
Chatham man charged with assault after running into girlfriend with e-bike
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 12:42PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 28-year-old ran into his girlfriend with his e-bike and is now charged with assault, according to Chatham-Kent police.
Officers responded to a disturbance in Chatham Tuesday afternoon.
Through investigation, police said they learned that during a verbal argument outside, the man ran into his girlfriend with his e-bike.
“Thankfully, a concerned citizen stopped to help,” police said in a news release. “The man drove away prior to police arrival.”
The 28-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. He was released pending a future court date of April 23, 2021.