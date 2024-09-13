WINDSOR
    • Windsor Public Library switching to winter hours

    The Windsor Public Library (WPL) is switching to its winter hours, effective beginning Sunday for some branches.

    The WPL said the Central Branch (185 Ouellette Avenue), Budimir Branch (1310 Grand Marais Road West) and Riverside Branch (6305 Wyandotte Street East) will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

    For other branches, the hours will take effect on Monday.

    Here’s a full look at each of the branches and their new hours:

    Central Branch

    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Monday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Budimir Branch

    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Riverside Branch

    Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Bridgeview Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Chisholm Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Fontainebleau Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Forest Glade Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Muir Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Seminole Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Local History Branch

    Sunday: Closed

    Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., closed from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

    Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

    Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

