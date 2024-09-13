Windsor Public Library switching to winter hours

The Windsor Public Library (WPL) is switching to its winter hours, effective beginning Sunday for some branches.

The WPL said the Central Branch (185 Ouellette Avenue), Budimir Branch (1310 Grand Marais Road West) and Riverside Branch (6305 Wyandotte Street East) will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For other branches, the hours will take effect on Monday.

Here’s a full look at each of the branches and their new hours:

Central Branch

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Budimir Branch

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverside Branch

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bridgeview Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chisholm Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fontainebleau Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Forest Glade Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Muir Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seminole Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Local History Branch

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., closed from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.