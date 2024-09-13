Tensions rise on Walpole Island ahead of crucial leadership election

Walpole Island First Nation is grappling with unrest as its community heads into a critical election set for Sept. 21.

The reserve — and most other First Nations in the country — holds elections every two years, voting on their chief and council members.

Many residents told CTV News they’re frustrated with incumbent leadership, alleging financial mismanagement, lack of transparency and growing discontent.

CTV News made several attempts to contact administration at the band office, as well as incumbent leadership.

No calls, emails or messages sent via social media were returned.

In-person inquiries made during a trip to the reserve were shut down.

Elaine Jacobs, who was born on the reserve, said the sense of community she once knew is “coming apart.”

"There's just a feeling of frustration overall,” she said. “People are basically fed up.”

Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor.

Jacobs, who left Walpole Island when she was young but returned in the 1990s, said she has seen what she describes as a steep decline in leadership over the past few years.

“The administration is falling apart from top to bottom,” she said.

According to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 2,311 people live on the reserve, with another 2,712 members of the First Nation living off-reserve.

In the 2022 election, a total of 991 ballots were cast for Chief and 1,002 votes for Council.

Dan Miskokomon was elected chief by just 10 votes. He has served in the role on and off since 1988.

Residents, many of whom wished not to be identified, told CTV News that the leadership elected in 2022 has led the reserve into financial ruin, culminating in the closure of the reserve’s gas station last year.

Residents say the reserves gas station, which opened in 2021, closed abruptly in September 2023. An official reason has not been given. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

In September 2023, Walpole Island leadership released a statement blaming financial challenges on a lack of transparency and accountability in financial decisions made by previous councils.

One resident said a cost-saving decision from the band council led to the firing of several skilled leaders on the reserve, including the fire chief.

“We don't really know where we are,” said Jacobs. “We just know it's really bad and we're broke."

Rick Ablin said he is part of a group that has been camped out on the grounds of the band office in protest for more than a week.

He said a petition circulating the island calling for a change in leadership and an investigation into the First Nation’s finances has garnered hundreds of signatures.

“There are a lot of allegations out there. Some are true, some may be rumors,” he said.

"We don't know for sure until all the paperwork is in."

Ablin said one of the biggest concerns is funding cuts to Anishinaabe language education at the reserve’s school.

He said change is necessary.

“We just want this election to go down fairly,” he said.

Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor.

Eight people are running for chief in this election with a staggering 67 candidates vying for one of the 12 council member positions.

For comparison, the 2022 election saw seven candidates for chief and 27 candidates for council.

Jacobs said the increased interest is a direct result of the community’s frustration.

However, despite everything, she said she remains hopeful.

“I don’t think it will ever get this bad again,” she said.