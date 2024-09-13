WINDSOR
    • Controversial Russian war documentary cancelled at TIFF to play at WIFF

    Windsor International Film Festival in Windsor, Ont., Oct. 12, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
    A controversial documentary that had its screenings cancelled at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will now play at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).

    The documentary, “Russians at War”, was nominated for the $25,000 WIFF Prize in Canadian Film, alongside nine other films.

    TIFF said it was “pausing the screening because of threats against festival operations”. It was scheduled to play at TIFF on Friday.

    The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has accused the documentary of being Russian propaganda. The congress added it hasn’t seen the film and doesn’t plan on doing so.

    TVO, Ontario’s public broadcaster, assisted with funding for the film, with plans to air it within the coming months. It has since withdrawn support.

    Anastasia Trofimova, filmmaker, denied the allegations that the documentary is propaganda and said it is “antiwar”.

    WIFF said it trusts its audience to choose whether to watch the film or not.

    WIFF takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3. More information on the festival is available here

