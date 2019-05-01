

CTV Windsor





Any hope that stronger demand of the Windsor-built Pacifica might bring back the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant has been dashed by the latest sales numbers.

The multi-award winning vehicle saw its Canadian sales numbers drop 70 per cent in April compared to the same month last year.

Sales have dropped 63 per cent from January to April this year compared to the same period in 2018.

The picture for the Dodge Grand Caravan, also built at Windsor Assembly, is barely better.

Sales of the van were down 56 per cent in April from the same month last year, and sales for the year have dropped 28 per cent.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced in March that it would cut its third shift at its Windsor plant at the end of September at a loss of about 1,500 jobs.

The automaker said in a statement the decision was made “in order to better align production with global demand.”

On a brighter note for FCA, sales of the Dodge Durango and Jeep Wrangler set records in April while Ram sales also jumped 31 per cent.