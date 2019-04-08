

CTV Windsor





One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV in Tecumseh.

Essex County OPP say they are investigating the two-vehicle crash on County Road 42 near Odessa Drive.

The SUV and a motorcycle collided at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police say both the lone driver of the motorcycle and the lone occupant driver of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained.

County Road 42 between Shiff Drive and Banwell Road will remain closed until the investigation is complete.