Officials with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles say they will halt the third shift at Windsor Assembly as of September 30, 2019.

A statement from the company says its “in order to better align production with global demand.”

The move will affect 1,500 workers who will be offered retirement packages.

FCA says they informed Unifor Local 444 of the move to two shifts on Thursday.

“The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority,” according to LouAnn Gosselin, a spokeswoman for FCA Canada.

This follows months of slumping sales of the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan, both built inside Windsor Assembly.

The plant underwent a two billion dollar retooling in 2015 to start building the Chrysler Pacifica.

Windsor Assembly employs more than 6,000 workers.

Unifor Local 444 officials are holding a news conference today in response to this development.