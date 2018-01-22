

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say one person has been sent to hospital after a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Emergency crews were called to the crash between County Road 18 and Graham Side Road around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Police say a pickup truck with a lone male driver travelling westbound on Highway 3 and a tractor trailer unit also with a lone occupant male driver travelling eastbound collided between County Road 18 and Graham Side Road.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, but the driver of the pickup truck has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being extricated from the vehicle.

The tractor trailer unit had caught fire upon collision but has since been extinguished.

Highway 3 between County Road 18 and Graham Side Road is closed pending OPP investigation.

Any person with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.