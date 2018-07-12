

CTV Windsor





Two Windsor men have been charged after a violent assault on University Avenue.

Police were called to 1372 University Avenue around 5 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a robbery and officers found two men with stab wounds.

Investigators say a third man involved in the incident was found at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke to many witnesses.

Their investigation determined all three men were known to one another and had been together in the apartment unit when a dispute broke out and turned violent.

Michael Courtemanche, 23, of Windsor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

David Sirls, 42, of Windsor is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, three counts of breach probation, and breach recognizance.

Police will not say if a weapon has been recovered.