Unifor officials say FCA is investing $355 million in the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor says they had a ‘productive meeting’ with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officials regarding the future of the plant.

Unifor Local 444 secretary treasurer James Stewart tells CTV News FCA officials said the company will be investing $355 million in the plant for a new product.

The union says they are working to explore options with FCA to maintain jobs at the plant that are threatened by plans to reduce production.

Unifor president Jerry Dias posted about the meeting on social media Wednesday.

“We engaged in an open and transparent conversation and I look forward to further discussion in the near future,” Dias said.

FCA tells CTV News they have nothing to announce at this time.