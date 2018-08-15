

Windsor police are releasing photos hoping to identify two suspects after a downtown stabbing.

Officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street for a stabbing on Aug. 6 at 1:15 a.m.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the suspects running from the scene.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate.

The first suspect is described as a man with olive skin, 5'6, early 20's, medium build. He was last seen wearing a black and white track suit with 3 stripes, the number 72 on the left thigh and emblem on the left thigh and white running shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man with olive skin, 5'7, early 20's, medium build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a black zip up jacket over top and carrying a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.