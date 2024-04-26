Charge against Windsor police officer for donating to freedom convoy has been dropped

CTV News has learned a charge laid against a Windsor police officer for donating to the freedom convoy has now been dropped.

In February 2022, the freedom convoy rolled into downtown Ottawa in protest of Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

There were numerous online crowd-funding sites collecting donations to support the trucker protest one of those sites was hacked and the donor list posted online.

The OPP accused two Windsor police officers of donating, including Const. Brooke Fazekas.

She was then charged with discreditable conduct by the police services board.

Media relations with Windsor police say the charge has been withdrawn “due to a lack of evidence”.

Unrelated to this, Const. Michael Brisco was found guilty of discreditable conduct for his $50 donation to the convoy in Ottawa.

A decision he is now appealing to the Ontario Divisional Court.