

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have arrested a third person related to the investigation of a missing Windsor man, who was found dead in a wooded area in Amherstburg.

Krystal Allaire, 35, attended Windsor Police Service Headquarters and turned herself in around 10 a.m. on Monday.

She was arrested without incident and faces one count of improper or indecent interference with a dead body.

The body of Bryce Hall was discovered in a wooded area off the 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road on Sept. 3, 2018.

Police were investigating the disappearance of Hall, 25-year-old man from Windsor, since August 7, 2017. Police deemed his disappearance as suspicious.

Maureen Mooney, 40, and Mark Banton, 34, both of Windsor, were previously charged with improper or indecent inference with a dead body.

Investigators are not currently seeking any other parties in relation to this investigation.

The case remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.