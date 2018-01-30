

CTV Windsor





A 46-year-old Windsor massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges after seven more alleged victims stepped forward.

Windsor police say after releasing information about Shawn Boycott on Jan. 11, their Major Crimes Branch received a number of further sexual assault reports to investigate involving the same man.

On Monday, officers arrested the Boycott at his residence without incident.

Boycott is further charged with six counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and performing an indecent act.

Police say the latest charges involve seven additional female victims ranging in age from mid-teens to mid-fifties.

Police say many of the reported incidents are alleged to have taken place while Boycott was employed and working as a local massage therapist.

Officers from the Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate and believe that the potential for further victims may exist.

Certain sexual assaults can be reported to Windsor police online:

https://www.police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Report-Sexual-Assault.aspx

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.