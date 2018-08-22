

CTV Windsor





School starts in less than two weeks, yet teachers still don't know if they're supposed to teach the Liberal sex-ed curriculum or revert to the old policy.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has "strongly denounced" the Progressive Conservative government's move to repeal the curriculum updated by their Liberal predecessors in 2015, which taught concepts such as consent, LGBTQ rights and online safety.

The Tories have said teachers will use a version of the curriculum developed in 1998 as the government carries out public consultations for a new document. But the union is calling on its members to continue to teach the modernized version.

The issue is not part of a three-day symposium being held this week at Tecumseh Vista Academy for 1000 teachers from the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Teachers are learning everything from new online tools to keep parents engaged to new techniques for teaching kids tough subjects like math, literacy and social studies.

Superintendent Clara Howitt tells CTV Windsor they are still waiting for the Ministry of Education to tell them which sex education curriculum to teach.

Howitt does say serious topics that are relevant are contained in other parts of the curriculum.

“Things such as cyber bullying are also addressed in other areas of the curriculum,” claims Howitt. “So we wait to hear further clarification from the Ministry of Education and then we'll provide further information to our staff, students and our families.”

Six families from across the province have said they will mount a human rights challenge against the government decision on the grounds that reinstating the curriculum discriminates against LGBTQ students. The lead complainant in that case is an 11-year-old transgender student entering Grade 6 in the fall.

Lawyers arguing the case said a curriculum that acknowledged the existence of LGBTQ students not only sent a message of acceptance, but created a healthier classroom atmosphere and gave teachers the tools necessary to guide discussions and offer support to all students.

The updated sex-ed curriculum included warnings about online bullying and sexting, but opponents, especially social conservatives, objected to the parts of the plan addressing same-sex marriage, gender identity and masturbation.